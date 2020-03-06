Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Stephen Marsden
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Rogersville - Stephen J. Marsden, 77, Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

He was born October 22, 1942 in Summerset, Massachusetts, the son of the late James and Avis (Bolderson) Marsden. He was united in marriage on January 11, 1992 to Josephine Guzman.

Stephen was the owner and president of Herbal Advantage, Inc. for over 22 years. He was a cattle farmer and self-taught horticulturist working overseas in 13 countries with Greenhouse Projects.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Josephine Marsden; three daughters, Diane Marsden-Ott, Jennifer Gardner and husband Teri, and Suzen Marsden-Clemmons and husband Russell; a step-son, Denver Gonzales and wife Donna; a step-daughter, Jayremi Gonzales; six grandchildren, Josh Marsden and wife Jessica, Brandon Clark and wife Alyssa, Cody Clemmons, Samantha Ott, Meghan Clark, and Kayti Clemmons; a step-granddaughter, Ada Gonzales, a great-granddaughter, Harper Marsden, a great-grandson, Cameron Clark, a sister, Susan Caplain and husband Scott, two nephews, Jason and Jeff, a niece, Jill, an aunt, Betty Marsden, a sister-in-law, Betty Marsden, a brother-in-law, Anthony De Guzman, close friends, Chris Freeman and Dr. Donald Butts, friends, Leland McMasters, Patrick Noennig, Adam and Sue Haynes, Myrna "Butch" Garrison, and Cheyenne Newton; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ned Marsden.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
