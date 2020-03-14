Services
Midwest Funeral and Cremation Services - Springfield
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Springfield Boat House
Steve Brown


1953 - 2020
Steve Brown Obituary
Steve Brown

Springfield - Stephan "Steve" D. Brown, 66, left this life March 9, 2020. He was born May 20, 1953, in Washington state, to Jamie and Carolyn Brown.

Upon graduating from Willard High School, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He later attended Southwest Missouri State University and completed a Bachelor of Science degree while working full-time for Southwestern Bell. He dedicated his career to the telephone company.

Steve was a lifelong kayaker and river runner. He loved his Irish Terriers and was a very accomplished motorcycle rider.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn; father, Jamie; brother, Jamie Jack, sister, Linda; and brother-in-law, Kenny.

He is survived by daughter, Erin; son, Nicholas; brother, Randy; and sister, Cheri. He was loved by many friends as well.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, in the Lake Springfield Boat House, Saturday, March 21, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The St. Louis , or Irish Terrier Rescue Network.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
