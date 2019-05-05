|
|
Steven Fred McPhetridge
Republic - Steven Fred McPhetridge, age 60, of Republic, Missouri, passed away on April 30th, 2019 in Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by family. He was born on September 28th, 1958 in Pomona, California, to Fred L. and Agnes McPhetridge.
He married Lois Spickler on September 7th, 1979. Steven began working at Nationwide Paper (now Veritiv) in 1984. He enjoyed spending time with family, talking (A LOT), telling stories, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; a son, Travis and girlfriend Erica Watson; a son, Tyler; a daughter, Taryn and fiancé Lake Keller; his mother, Agnes (McPhetridge) Nelson and her husband Dayle; a sister, Sandi Lazzarini; two brothers, Tom McPhetridge and Jeff McPhetridge; and his faithful dog, Cubby.
Steven is also survived by his Uncle and Aunt, David and CeCe McPhetridge; his mother in law, Ellen Spickler; a brother in law, Dennis Barrett; sister in law, Pam Ticknor; sister in law, Danielle Dickerson and her husband Chris; nieces and nephews, Brandon Barrett, Amy Barrett, "Little" Tyler McPhetridge, Lindsey Smith, Chance McPhetridge, Shelby Harness, Madison Smith, Finch Barrett, Skyler, and Allana and Gabriel Dickerson; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred McPhetridge; a sister, Cindi Barrett; a niece, Michelle Lazzarini; and his father in law, Tom Spickler.
Thank you to his stepfather, Dayle Nelson for being his driver back and forth to St. Louis. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Westervelt, Katy Thomas, and Hannah Weiner with Barnes Jewish, and Dr. Robert Ellis and Dr. Roger Holden, Oncology Hematology Associates for all their compassionate care and support the past nine years. Additionally, a very special thank you to his two stem cell donors, David Arndt of Germany, and Steven's brother, Jeff.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6th, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic Chapel; and a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic. Lunch will be served after the graveside at the AmericInn in Republic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Be The Match (bethematch.org); or to (lls.org). Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 5, 2019