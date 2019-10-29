|
|
Steven French
Fair Grove - Steven French, a loving father and son, passed away on October 9, 2019 at the age of 68 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack French; and brothers, Ronnie and Cliff French.
Steven is survived by his mother, Betty (French) Bacon; sisters, Sandy Williams, Julia West, Kay Norbury, and Jenifer French; son and daughter, Brian and Deanna French; and a grandson, great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tues., Nov. 5, 2019 in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic, Mo. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019