Steven KieferNixa - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Steven T. Kiefer of Nixa, Mo on May 26, 2020 at the age of 72.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife; Judy Kiefer (MO) of 24 years, son; Brian Kiefer (CA) stepson; Mike Budd (MO), brother Dennis Kiefer (CA), several grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends.He was predeceased by his daughter Mirinda Kiefer (CA), stepson Tom Budd (MO), brother David Kiefer (MO), sisters Bonnie Emde (MO) and Connie Luttman (MO).Steve was born on December 3, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA. He was an honest, hardworking man who made a living in construction, remodeling and owned Economist Heating and Air and Kiefer Homes. He was a builder, a player, and a singer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, vacationing at Disneyworld and spending an afternoon at the slot machines. He was a gentle giant with a silly side and was never far from a Dr Pepper. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts.