Steven L. Jensen
1941 - 2020
After a protracted and tenacious battle with complications incident to COPD, and surrounded by loved ones, Steven Leroy Jensen passed away in his home on 19 May 2020. He was 79 years old. Steve was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend who touched many lives. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 6 March 1941, the son of John and Helen (Deck) Jensen, Steve received his elementary and secondary education in the Salt Lake City public school system.
By the time Steve graduated from Highland High School, he had been employed as a scientific illustrator by Dr. George Edmunds at the University of Utah, who had admired Steve's work at a local science fair. Illustrating the mayflies which later became the focus of his life's work also led to Steve's interest in the arts of fly fishing and fly tying. Because Dr. Edmunds was considered the world authority on Ephemeroptera, Steve made the decision to remain at the University of Utah for his advanced degrees, and to work under Dr. Edmunds' tutelage. It was while at the University of Utah that Steve met his future wife, Nancy Ann (Smith) Jensen. They were married on 2 October 1968.
Steve completed his Ph.D. in 1972 and accepted a position as Assistant Professor at (now) Missouri State University. He was later promoted to Associate Professor and then Professor, and ultimately served as Head, Department of Biology for seven years prior to retiring in 2005.
From 1974-1994, Steve served as an entomologist with the 14th Preventive Medicine Unit of the U. S. Army Reserve. When his Unit was activated in 19¬¬90, Steve served on active duty in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq. After Steve returned home, he was promoted to Lt. Colonel and served as Commander of the 14th Preventive Medicine Unit.
Steve enjoyed the game of golf and was a member of Millwood Golf and Racquet Club, and Springfield Senior Golf Association where he served for a record 13 years as treasurer.
He was founding president of Southwest Missouri Fly Fishers; held various positions including president of the Southern Council, Federation of Fly Fishers; and served on the Fly-Tiers Board of Fly Fishers International. Steve earned numerous awards--at local, regional and international levels--for both his fly-tying and fly-framing contributions, as well as for the many hours spent teaching these skills to others. In the fishing world, Steve is also known for the hand-held, wooden bobbins he designed for tying flies, and for his beautiful, hand-painted poppers.
Another of Steve's hobbies was philately. He was honored in the summer of 2019 when the American Philatelic Society sent him the coveted 50-Year (Membership) Medallion.
Most importantly, Steve was a family man. His number one priority was providing the best quality of life possible for his family. It was rare that Steve missed a sporting event or extra-curricular activity in which his sons participated, and he often coached their teams or put his bass voice to use in the press box. This supportive tradition continued with the grandchildren, and he was thrilled when Brittany gave him his first great grandson, Dane.
Steve became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 2017, and he and Nancy were sealed in the Detroit, Michigan LDS Temple on 2 October 2018 (their 50th wedding anniversary). He enjoyed serving in the presidency of the Sunday School in Chesterfield Ward.
Steve is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Ann (Smith) Jensen; sons: Gary Jensen (Springfield, MO) and Jon (Paula) Jensen (Colorado Springs); grandchildren: Kyra Jensen and Reed Jensen (Springfield, MO); Brittany Goeden (Colorado Springs); great grandson: Dane Goeden (Colorado Springs); sisters: Marilyn (Tom) Valle, Luanne (Roger) Gehrig, and Jody (Randy) Gustaveson; plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Steve will be cremated and, directly following the memorial service, inurnment will occur at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, with full military honors and Patriot Guard escort. Barring complications incident to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a celebration of his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on 2 October 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (4450 S Farm Rd 141, Springfield, MO 65810). Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Steve and Nancy Jensen Biology Scholarship at MSU; Integrity Home Care and Hospice-Springfield; or a .
