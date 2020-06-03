Steven Lee Harris
Pea Ridge - Steven Lee Harris, 70, of Pea Ridge, died June 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 22, 1950 in Springfield, Missouri to Wiilard T. Harris and Patsy Lee Wehr Harris. He was a US Navy Veteran and a retired paralegal. He loved caring for animals, reading legal research, technology, music and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors are a son, Anthony Miller and wife Jessie of Pea Ridge; his life partner, Sharon Kay Smith of Springfield, Missouri; siblings, Ronald Harris and Susan Jurin; two grandchildren, Austin Miller (Halle) Millington, Tennessee and Alexander Miller of Springfield, Missouri; one great-grandchild, Geneveive Miller.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.
Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net
Pea Ridge - Steven Lee Harris, 70, of Pea Ridge, died June 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 22, 1950 in Springfield, Missouri to Wiilard T. Harris and Patsy Lee Wehr Harris. He was a US Navy Veteran and a retired paralegal. He loved caring for animals, reading legal research, technology, music and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors are a son, Anthony Miller and wife Jessie of Pea Ridge; his life partner, Sharon Kay Smith of Springfield, Missouri; siblings, Ronald Harris and Susan Jurin; two grandchildren, Austin Miller (Halle) Millington, Tennessee and Alexander Miller of Springfield, Missouri; one great-grandchild, Geneveive Miller.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.
Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.