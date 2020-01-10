|
|
Steven Robert Mayden
Lockwood - Steven Robert Mayden, of Lockwood, MO, departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in his home at the age of 58.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Lockwood. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at Meinert. There will be an informal visitation following the committal service in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Family Life Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Steve Mayden Memorial Youth Fund. Online condolences may be made to www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Lockwood Funeral Chapel.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020