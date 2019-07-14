|
Steven Trent Ratliff
Springfield - Steven Trent Ratliff, who fought a determined and valiant battle against cancer for two years, surrounded by family, passed peacefully to his Heavenly home on July 10, 2019.
Steve was born June 8, 1956 to W.E. and Jean Nicolas Ratliff in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1974. Following graduation he went to work for Brown & Root Construction Company working on projects in Arkansas and Louisiana. In 1985 Steve began a remarkable career spanning 33 years with Killian Construction Company of Springfield, Missouri. He started as Expediter and Warehouse/Equipment Manager and grew as a highly valued member of the Killian team retiring in September 2018 as Safety Director. In this role he was passionate about personal safety, job safety, and the company's best interest. He was a dedicated and loyal employee with advanced technical skills which led to multiple honors. He was a participant in the Safety Training and Evaluation Process Program sponsored by the Associated Builders and Contractors. He received the Gold and Platinum Level Awards in 1998-2002. In recognition of his sustained performance, in 2001, the Associated Builders and Contractors presented Killian with their National Safety Excellence Award for Merit in their safety performance programs. Steve was highly respected by his Killian associates and throughout the industry. He meant so much to so many people during his career. He was a loving husband and father, a dedicated fisherman, and a lifelong fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Steve was a Christian having professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. He was a member of the Baptist Church.
Steve is survived by his wife, Debra Meers Ratliff; sons, Joshua Ratliff and wife Kristin of Fordland, Missouri, and J.R. Nix and wife Montana of Tampa, Florida; and daughter, Codee Jean Mudd and husband Austin of Springfield; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, who lovingly called him "Big Daddy"; sister, Donna Kaye Cotner of Springfield; nephews, Donald Day, Jr. and Ronald Day of Springfield, and Shayne Cotner of Los Angeles, California; four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law; one great niece, Winter, and one great nephew, Luke. Steve will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends and associates who were fortunate to enjoy his friendship and outgoing personality.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents W.E. and Jean Ratliff; sister, Sandra Day; and a baby brother, Bill Ratliff.
Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 14, 2019