Steven Wilson

Steven WilsonOzark - Steven Paul Wilson, 74 year old husband, father, grandfather, carpenter, and millwright, passed away on Saturday, June 14 at his home in Ozark, Missouri with his family in attendance.Steve was born on January 31, 1946 in Galesburg, IL, the son of Paul and Ruth (Foote) Wilson. On October 17, 1964 he was united in marriage to Barbara Ellen McCleery, and together they shared 55 years of marriage.Steve, formerly of Knoxville, Illinois, moved to Ozark in 1986, joining the Ozark Boosters where he enjoyed working the rodeo and bull rides each summer. He was a member, and former treasurer, of Carpenters Local 360 in Galesburg, IL, and Local 978 of Springfield where he served as an instructor in the apprentice training program.He is survived by his wife, Barb; four children, Allen (Diep) Wilson of St. Louis, Margaret (Greg) Hurd of Chillicothe, IL, Matthew (Linsey) Wilson of St. Louis, and Dick (Megan) Wilson of Billings; four grandchildren, Garrett (Samantha) Hurd, Betsy Hurd, Jane Belle Wilson, and Betty Grace Wilson; and one great grand-daughter, Ophelia Hurd.Friends and relatives are invited to a First Visitation with the family from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home in Ozark. A Second Visitation is scheduled from 11:00-Noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home in Knoxville, IL. A Graveside will follow at Noon in Knoxville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Christian County Ambulance District or Ozark Fire Protection District.