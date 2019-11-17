|
Sue Anette Halton
Springfield - Sue Halton, 66, of Springfield, MO passed away in the comfort of her home on November 14, 2019.
Sue was born in Springfield, MO on May 15, 1953 to Gladys and Charles Marshall Sr. Early in life Sue accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior as she attended Pitts Chapel, United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO and Love and Unity in Compton CA. Her missionary work led her to Africa where she assisted building homes, ministered to the homeless while feeding those in need and created a prison ministry.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Alfred, father Charles, sisters Joyce, Janice Kay, brother James Robert. Sue leaves to mourn her mother Gladys, son Akeem, granddaughter Aleyah, sisters Terry, Dewan, Kathy, brothers Charles, Michael, Gregory, host of family and friends.
Services held Culver, CA.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019