Sue Crider McDowell
Keller, TX - Sue Crider McDowell, 76, of Keller Texas, formerly of Bella Vista Arkansas, passed away at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center in Dallas, Texas on August 26, 2020 after a long illness.
Sue was born on December 3rd, 1943 to John and Pauline (Jackson) Crider in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating from William McKinley High School, she went on to study real estate earning her Real Estate and Brokers licenses. With her varied interests and entrepreneurial spirit she built several successful businesses over the years.
Sue was passionate about travel, especially to South America and Europe. She always enjoyed sports and being outdoors. She competed in softball leagues for many years, enjoying biking, hiking and ballroom dancing. She completed the MS 150 Bike Tour in 1994 at the age of 50. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Wesley Crider, and many aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her son Scott McDowell of Sarcoxie, MO; daughter Kim (McDowell) Feck and husband Vince of Keller, Texas; four grandchildren, Brittany (McDowell) Bergman and husband Andrew, Haley Feck, Matthew Feck and Krissy Feck; her mother-in-law Mack West; nieces Rebecca (Crider) Donnini, Stacy (Crider) Moore and Niki (Barnhart) Maly; sister-in-law Fay Barnhart; cousins, Audrey (Smith) Harris, Sherry (Smith) Dorsett, Roy Trout, Harold Crider and Lois (Crider) Sloan.
Family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home, 220 Keller Parkway, Keller, Texas 76248.
A graveside service will be held in Poplar Bluff, MO at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center Endowment Fund. T. Boone Pickens Center/Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, Texas 75251 or online https://www.forefrontliving.org/donate-now/
.