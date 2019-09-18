|
|
Sue Ellen Reed
Springfield - Sue Ellen Reed passed away on September 11, 2019, 89 years old. She was born on April 5, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Lena Matthews. She grew up in Monett, Missouri with her older brother Charles and her twin sister Mary Helen Courdin. While in Monett, Sue met her husband Bruce and together they had 5 boys: Doug, Paul, John, Phil and James. Sue loved being close to her family and often took the family to Monett for visits. Her family and friends were very important to her. Sue doted on all of her grandchildren, Jeff, Lindsay, Dylan, McKenna, Malin, Kaia and was anxiously waiting for her next grandchild due this fall.
Sue was a Registered Nurse and retired in 1997 after working for 35 years. She worked most of her career at St John's Hospital and Mercy Villa Nursing Home in Springfield but also worked at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City among other places until she and Bruce settled in Springfield. Once retired, Sue volunteered at the St John's pharmacy for many years.
There are few things that Sue enjoyed more than putting the kids in the car and just going for a drive. Her home was always clean and tidy and she loved to watch Carol Burnett. Once retired she learned to paint, became a sports fan and enjoyed watching the St Louis Cardinals and golf.
Sue loved the Lord and was a faithful and humble servant. She belonged to the South Haven Baptist Church where she enjoyed doing hospital visitation and her Sunday school class as long as her health permitted.
Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister and was deeply loved by family and friends.
A small graveside service will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery on Friday morning.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019