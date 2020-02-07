|
Sue Tanner Huber
Springfield - Sue Ella Tanner was born December 1, 1924 in Sikeston, Missouri. She passed away peacefully at Cox Hospital with her daughters at her side on January 31, 2020, at the age of 95. Her full life was rich in warmth and joy. Known as "Little Sue", she attended William Woods College and University of Missouri where she became a Delta Delta Delta. There she met the love of her life, Chuck Huber, who always made her laugh. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, she taught 1st grade in Sikeston for two years before marrying Chuck. Sue was an active 55 year member of P.E.O. serving as Chapter President, on Reciprocity, and other positions (multiple times) as the family moved from city to city. She taught Literacy and was active in PTA and Girl Scouts with her daughters. Dedicated to improving the lives of children, in the wake of the Columbine school shooting she helped establish a Springfield chapter of "The Listening Post," a program that gave area high school students the opportunity to talk to volunteer counselors about their problems. Sue loved and supported her faith, teaching Sunday School as well as serving her church however she could. She loved Cardinal Baseball, classic films, music, and dancing. She was an avid reader (especially murder mysteries) reading the Agatha Christie and Louise Penny series several times. She was a lifelong learner, a lover of new ideas and new technologies. At age 95 she was an active Instagrammer, texter, FaceTimer, and digital media connoisseur. Most of all, Sue loved being a mother and grandmother—even adding "great-grandma" to her many nicknames in September 2019 with the much-anticipated birth of her first great grand-baby, whom she adamantly called "the handsomest man in the whole world." She always considered it a blessing and a privilege to be a mother, frequently calling her daughters her "three-jewels". Her grandchildren treasure the special closeness that they shared with her. She was a great listener, genuinely interested in everyone with whom she came in contact. As the years passed, she became known as dedicated confidant, friend, and "Grandma Sue" or "Sue Bear" to countless people, young and old, quietly sharing her wisdom and unconditional love. Sue was the mother and person we aspire to be. When asked the question "What is Love?" her answer was "accepting everyone as they are." Those that knew her would answer the same question with simply, "Sue." Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Crawford Huber. She is survived by daughters Susan Powell (Ed), Laura Marshall Parsons (Ed), and Jean Ellen Huber. She is also survived by grandchildren Rachael Dunville, Nathan Dunville (Hannah), Aaron Marshall, as well the Tanner, Huber, Powell, Dunville, and Petersen family members. A special thank you to Karin Knickerbocker, her longtime companion and caregiver. Thank you also to the wonderful Home Sweet Home care givers, Richard, Andrea, Susan, JeanAnn and Mona. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. On-line condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.O. for college scholarships for women. (CHAPTER KT PEO, 1234 E. Loren, Springfield, MO 65804)
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020