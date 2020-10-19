Sue Willoughby



Clever - Sue Willoughby, 81, Clever, Missouri went home to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family at her home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1939 in Springfield, Missouri.



Sue graduated from Clever High School. She married her loving husband Ronnie and they recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. To this union they were blessed with 3 children, Brad, Monty, and Corey. Sue loved to cook, she was a dedicated mother and partner in a successful farming operation for over 60 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two half-sisters.



Sue is survived by her husband Ronnie, their sons Brad (Cathy) Willoughby, Monty (Nancy) Willoughby, and Corey (Kerry) Willoughby, seven grandchildren as well as extended family and friends.



For people unable to attend the graveside service, the casket and register book will be available to view and sign on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 3 -5 pm in Meadors Funeral Home, Clever, Missouri. The family will not be present during this time. The Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, in Delaware Cemetery, Clever, Missouri.



In Lieu of flowers memorial donations memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Good Shepard Hospice, and a special thanks to her at home caregivers, Christine, Christy, and Lottie









