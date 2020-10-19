1/1
Sue Willoughby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Willoughby

Clever - Sue Willoughby, 81, Clever, Missouri went home to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family at her home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1939 in Springfield, Missouri.

Sue graduated from Clever High School. She married her loving husband Ronnie and they recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. To this union they were blessed with 3 children, Brad, Monty, and Corey. Sue loved to cook, she was a dedicated mother and partner in a successful farming operation for over 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two half-sisters.

Sue is survived by her husband Ronnie, their sons Brad (Cathy) Willoughby, Monty (Nancy) Willoughby, and Corey (Kerry) Willoughby, seven grandchildren as well as extended family and friends.

For people unable to attend the graveside service, the casket and register book will be available to view and sign on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 3 -5 pm in Meadors Funeral Home, Clever, Missouri. The family will not be present during this time. The Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, in Delaware Cemetery, Clever, Missouri.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Good Shepard Hospice, and a special thanks to her at home caregivers, Christine, Christy, and Lottie




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
(417) 732-2535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meadors Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved