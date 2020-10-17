1/1
Susan Carter
Susan Carter

Billings - Susan Elizabeth Carter, 55, Billings, Missouri passed away in her home on October 15, 2020. She was born in Marshall, Missouri on April 10, 1965 to Marie and Leon Browning. She has four siblings, Boone Browning, Newman Browning, Sara Browning Tullos and Stacy Browning.

She left behind her husband, Brian Carter, of 36 years; three children she adored, Ashley Covington, Kaitlyn Carter and Caleb Carter. She, also left behind, two grandchildren that she loved and adored and enjoyed playing with, Kynsleigh Lam, and Kason Carter.

She loved being outside picking flowers and assorting them. She enjoyed watching the change of seasons and going on car rides and site seeing. Susan always wanted to be with her family.

She will be greatly missed by all, she's no longer in pain and will always be a part of all of us, she was a beautiful soul.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Springfield News-Leader

