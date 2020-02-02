Resources
Susan G. Mattox

Ash Grove - Susan G. Mattox, 62 of Ash Grove, passed away, Friday, January 31, 2020.

Susan was a 1975 graduate of Marshfield High School and went on to Draughon Business College, graduating in 1978. She worked in sales for Coyle Supply for over 34 years.

Visitation will be from 5:00PM- 7:00PM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be at 10:00AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Susan's name to Circle of Paws and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
