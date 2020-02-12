|
|
Susan Verneille Hoover
Denver - Susan Verneille Hoover, age 73, Denver, CO, and formerly Springfield, MO, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 6, 2020 following a lengthy battle with complications from Parkinson's disease.
Susan was born on April 22, 1946 in Kirksville, MO, the daughter of Lois and Merlin Davis Schrock. She was the oldest of four siblings. She married the love of her life and her perfect match, Glenn "Ed" Hoover on March 4, 1967.
Susan was a graduate of Burge School of Nursing and Drury University where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse with Cox Health Systems for 44 years. Upon retiring, Susan and Ed moved to Denver, CO to be near their daughters and grandchildren.
Susan was known for her absolute kindness and warmth toward every single person she met. She had tremendous love for her family, a strong and devoted Christian faith, and a very generous heart. In addition to being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she was a dedicated RN who deeply cared for the patients she served and for her Cox Health teammates.
Family was always first and foremost to Susan. Her primary focus in life was on the wellbeing of the people she loved, and that included her baby brother, Bruce Schrock, 15 years her junior, whom she loved dearly. Just 21 hours prior to Susan's passing, Bruce died unexpectedly, and even though he was much needed on this earth, we can only imagine the absolute joy and celebration they are experiencing with each other and their parents in heaven.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Glenn "Ed" Hoover; daughters, Laura Baer and Elisabeth Bailey; and her grandchildren: Isabella Bailey, Hollis Baer and Maxon Bailey. Susan is also survived by her brother and sister in law, Dave and Sue Schrock; sister, Mary Lois Schrock; sister in law Shannon Schrock (wife of late brother, Bruce Schrock); brother in law and sister in law, Jerry and Betty Hoover; and nieces and nephews, Mindy Schrock, Meghan Berner, Kaitlyn Schrock, Emily Schrock, Zechariah Schrock, Isabella Schrock, Christopher Schrock and several other nephews, cousins and friends.
A formal Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring; date to be determined.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020