Susie Osburn
Nixa - Susie Osburn, 73, Nixa, MO, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in her home. She was born November 7, 1945 in Springfield, the daughter of Homer Albert Cantrell and Pauline Earnestine Glidewell.
Susie was a business owner and a devoted mother and loving grandmother. She loved to dance, spend time with her grandbabies, work in her garden and watch her son race stock cars.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth McMillian.
Susie is survived by her son, Shannon Dean Archer; daughter, Michelle Hart; four sisters, Jane Wheeler, Judy Oglesby, Donna Melvin and June Flippin; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her dogs, Manny, Mia, Gidget and Scooby.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with visitation to follow.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 2, 2019