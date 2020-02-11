|
|
SuzAnn Ferguson
Springfield - SuzAnn Ferguson, age, 76 passed away at 4:05 AM on February 5, 2020 in Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her son Brad Ferguson and her parents, Walter and Esther Agan. SuzAnn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Dean Wolfe and her granddaughter Ellie Wolfe, all of Anna, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Brad Ferguson Costume Assistant Scholarship made through the Missouri State Foundation at www.missouristatefoundation.org
SuzAnn was a dedicated mom, grandma and friend. Her devotion to her family and friends was undeniable and unshakable. SuzAnn earned her master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Missouri State University in 1983. Her dedication to the university, and her Lady Bears, would never falter. She served as a career counselor in the career center for over 35 years.
SuzAnn was a long- time member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield. Her time spent there was a true testament to her devotion to Christ.
We would be remiss in failing to mention the love and care given to her by The Maples Rehabilitation and Health in Springfield.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with service to follow at 4:00 PM.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020