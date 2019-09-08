|
|
Suzanne Richmond
Springfield - Suzanne Richmond, 91, of Springfield, MO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, MO on November 10, 1927 to John D. and Leola Mohler, and was the youngest of 5 children; siblings Hester, John D. Jr., Virginia, Shirley along with the parents preceded Suzanne in death as did husbands Wendell H. Richmond and Keith Ireland and oldest daughter Gail Anne.
Suzanne enjoyed growing up in Kansas City and often recalled fond memories of that time especially shared with her younger sisters Virginia and Shirley. Suz was quite the 'tom-boy' and loved the outdoors, animals and playing sports. After graduation from Southwest High School, she attended Missouri University where she met her future husband, Wendell. After being married in 1946, Wendell continued studies to finish his law degree at Michigan University when first daughter Gail Anne was born in 1947. Upon graduation, the young family moved back to Springfield to settle near the Richmond family home. Son, Dan and youngest daughter, Ellen were born in Springfield with Suz the consummate homemaker and mother to all. When Wendell died unexpectedly in 1964, Suzanne showed amazing strength in continuing to raise her children never missing a step, taking care of their every need. No doubt it was difficult after Dad died but Mom never showed how hard that must have been; she was a selfless caregiver throughout her life, always doing for others brought her the most joy.
In her words she liked "watching shadows of the trees dancing around, driving through the countryside along tree-lined roads, watching falling leaves in the fall and snowflakes 'whenever'"; she loved to "putter" in the yard, mowing or tending her flowers. Suz was a homemaker, baker, seamstress, gardener, encourager, and a life-long learner. She worked outside the home once all her children were in school and volunteered for the Red Cross with second husband Keith Ireland after retirement from Missouri State University in 1993.
Suzanne was a humble servant to her family, friends and the community she lived in; she always put others' needs before hers. When anyone who knew Suz is asked what they remember about her, typically the first thought is 'unconditional love'; Mom loved everyone equally and demonstrated that daily. In a journal she once wrote, "I think honesty, helpfulness to others and being true to friends are important, not judging people"; she lived that philosophy every day of her life. Whether working at the Redbud Tree in Battlefield Mall or in the Career Center at Missouri State University, Suzanne made everyone she met feel special, welcomed and respected for who they were.
Suz will not be remembered for her academic accomplishments or the material wealth she accumulated; those things did not hold much value compared to love given freely, openly, and unconditionally for which Mom will be remembered by all who knew her. A line from a favorite poem reads "Look for me in the people I have known and loved….Love does not die, people do. So when all that is left of me is love, Give me away…."
Suzanne is survived by children Daniel Scott Richmond of Tulsa and daughter Ellen Lee Richmond of Springfield; grandchildren Emily Suzanne Richmond, Sally Kathryn (Richmond) Chew, Zachary Wendell Richmond and Lucas Daniel Richmond. A memorial service will be held at National Avenue Christian Church, 1515 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO on September 14, 2019 at 2pm. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019