Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pathways United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Pathways United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Fern Anderson


1919 - 2019
Sylvia Fern Anderson Obituary
Sylvia Fern Anderson

Olathe, KS. formerly of Springfield, Mo. - Sylvia Fern Anderson was born in Dawson, NE to True and Reuben Ulmer on November 8th, 1919 and died July 2nd, 2019 at age 99.

Following graduation from high school in Dawson, she attended Peru State college in Peru, NE. She was then employed as a medical stenographer in the Bureau of Medicine & Surgery in the Navy Department in Washington, DC where she met Dale Anderson. They were married in Washington on Feb 1st, 1942.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Urnest Ulmer, and three sisters: Nadine Hill, Evelyn Ulmer, and Lorraine Shorney. She is survived by one daughter, Carene Whisenhunt of Springfield, three grandchildren: KayCee Stacey, Angela Ball, and Derek Baron, five great grandchildren: Kyler Baron, Hayden Baron, Gage Stacey, Evan Baron, and Ellis Baron. She is also survived by one sister, Marian Leatherman of Dawson NE, along with many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

Memorial may be made to Pathways United Methodist Church education fund, as the organization of choice.

Service will be held at Pathways United Methodist Church on Saturday July 6th, visitation will be at 1pm and funeral service at 2pm followed by burial at Greenlawn North.
Published in the News-Leader on July 6, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
