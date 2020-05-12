|
|
Sylvia Loraine "Sunny" Draudt
Sylvia Loraine "Sunny" Draudt, 94 passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born March 28, 1926 in Owensville, Missouri to Marshal and Viola Ferris. She was married to Raymond E. Draudt for 73 years until his passing in 2018. She is survived by her sons and their wives Robert and Cheryl Draudt and Richard and Diane Draudt. She is also survived by 4 grand children, James Draudt, Debra and Darrin Sherwood, Kristina and Jeff Manley, Leanne land Jason Howard, 6 great grand children, Demi Draudt, Miranda Draudt, Madison Sherwood Chloe Sherwood, Teagan Manley, Tanner Manley and 2 great, great grand children, Brinna Draudt and Mason Draudt.
After graduating from Cuba, Missouri High School she moved to Washington DC to take a job working for the FBI during World War II. It is here where she met her husband Raymond. They were married on July 12, 1945. Later they relocated to Riverside, California where they resided until 1988. Sylvia worked as an elementary school secretary for 15 years until retirement in the early 1980's. They then relocated to Phoenix Arizona where they enjoyed the desert surroundings for several years.
During their retirement years Sylvia and Raymond traveled the world. They came to love Bury St. Edmonds, UK. It is here where they rented a house for extended visits for several years. They relocated to Springfield, Missouri in 2005.
Sylvia kept busy sewing, crafting and painting and visiting family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all that had the privilege to have known her.
Published in the News-Leader from May 12 to May 17, 2020