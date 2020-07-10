Tanner Evan Vance
Strafford - Tanner Evan Vance, 27 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1992, to Lisa (Farley) and Dr. Jody Brian Vance in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tanner graduated from Strafford High School, Strafford, Missouri. At the time of his passing, he was a junior at Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri.
He enjoyed camping and canoeing with friends and family, loved dogs, gourmet cooking, model building, gaming, playing music, and was a movie and trivia buff.
Tanner is survived by his parents: Jody and Sandy Vance of Strafford, Missouri, and Lisa and Neil Zachs of Scottsdale, Arizona; brothers: Cameron Vance of Brunswick, New Jersey, and Justin Lough of Salem, Missouri, sisters: Kiley Zachs of Brooklyn, New York, and Olivia Zachs of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandparents: Don and Virginia Copeland of Duncan, Oklahoma, and Francis and the late Bill Farley of Duncan, Oklahoma.
He had a contagious smile and always treated others better than himself. Tanner was a joy to all that knew him, and is truly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Smile Center (ChildrensSmileCenter.org
) #417-582-5439, 601 North 21st, Ozark, MO 65721, or Tri-Lakes Humane Society (Tri-lakeshumanesociety.org
) in memory of Tanner Vance.
The family will host a private gathering at a later date.
Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.