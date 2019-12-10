|
Ted Arlen Harris
Ted Arlen Harris, 89, passed away November 24, 2019 in his home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A Celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 14, at South Haven Baptist Church, 2353 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO. A private family burial will occur in the future at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville, MO, where Ted will receive military honors for his service during the Korean War.
Ted was a kind and Godly man, a faithful follower of Christ, devoted husband, loving Father, and dedicated teacher. He served the Lord as a full-time music professor at OBU, SBU, and MSU, and as an Interim Music Minister in numerous local churches.
An outstanding performer, Ted thrilled audiences around the country performing as a featured Symphony soloist and in numerous leading roles in musical theatre. He toured with NY Metropolitan Opera great Jerome Hines, singing the role of Eliakim and serving as Hines' understudy for the role of Christ in I Am the Way.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dolly, and his daughter Brenda Kay and son Jeffrey Scott. He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 67 years, sister, Nancy, two sons, Greg and Mark (Lisa), daughters Kristine and Kathleen (Ben), one grandson, Kessler (Stephanie), and four great-grandchildren.
Although we know that he is rejoicing in the presence of the Lord, he is already and will continue to be greatly missed!
Ted's full obituary is located at the Adams Funeral Home website: https://www.adamsfuneralhome.net/obituaries/Ted-Harris-2/#!/Obituary
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019