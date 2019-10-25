Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First Assembly of God
111 N Public Ave
Clever, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Harter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Harter


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Harter Obituary
Teresa Harter

Billings - Teresa Harter was born in West Plains MO to Ken and Marie Buster on Dec. 18, 1959. She passed away at her home in Billings on Oct. 24, 2019.

Teresa attended Billings High School and continued to live there for most of her life. She was blessed with two sons, Shannon Sparks and Nathan Harter, and a daughter, Tera Harter, that preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Buster, and her mother.

She is survived by her father, stepmother Jo Buster, sons, and two grandsons, Skylar White and Dominic Harrell, as well as many loving family and friends.

Teresa worked hard to build her own successful cleaning business. She enjoyed antique stores, gardening, her 1950's kitchen, and spending time with her beloved grandsons. She renewed her faith in the Lord in her later years and was a cherished member of First Assembly of God. She was grateful for the kindness and love she received from her church family.

A memorial service will be held at First Assembly of God, 111 N Public Ave, Clever MO on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 10am.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.