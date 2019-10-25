|
|
Teresa Harter
Billings - Teresa Harter was born in West Plains MO to Ken and Marie Buster on Dec. 18, 1959. She passed away at her home in Billings on Oct. 24, 2019.
Teresa attended Billings High School and continued to live there for most of her life. She was blessed with two sons, Shannon Sparks and Nathan Harter, and a daughter, Tera Harter, that preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Buster, and her mother.
She is survived by her father, stepmother Jo Buster, sons, and two grandsons, Skylar White and Dominic Harrell, as well as many loving family and friends.
Teresa worked hard to build her own successful cleaning business. She enjoyed antique stores, gardening, her 1950's kitchen, and spending time with her beloved grandsons. She renewed her faith in the Lord in her later years and was a cherished member of First Assembly of God. She was grateful for the kindness and love she received from her church family.
A memorial service will be held at First Assembly of God, 111 N Public Ave, Clever MO on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 10am.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019