Terisa Kay Flournoy Watson
Springfield - Terisa Kay Flournoy Watson, 69, of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2020.
She was born in Springfield December 27, 1950 to Joe and Dorothy Flournoy. She graduated from Glendale High School in 1969 and was a Drum Majorette for the Scotties. She got her Nursing Degree from St. John's and became a CRNA.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her son Justin Dement (Lisa) of Byrnes Mill, MO.
No services are planned.
