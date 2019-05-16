|
|
Terry "St. Claire" Chankersingh
Springfield - Terry "St. Claire" Chankersingh went Home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 while rehabilitating for lingering physical ailments. He lived in peace and left in peace after touching many lives in many places. Terry leaves a family saddened by his departure at age 55, as well as many friends from Recovery Chapel and the Springfield community who will miss him, but none who will forget his wildly gracious, supportive, and gregarious nature. Join us to celebrate his life at 4PM on Saturday May 18 at Recovery Chapel Church at 2722 W. Mt. Vernon St. in Springfield. Email [email protected] to receive instructions to be there via livestream.
Published in the News-Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2019