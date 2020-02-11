|
Terry Leowen Von Allmen
Koshkonong - Funeral services for Funeral services for Terry Leowen Von Allmen, 61, Koshkonong, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Von Allmen passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 18, 1959, at Peoria, Illinois, to Marlin Leowen "Leon" Von Allmen and Joyce Anita Huddleston Von Allmen. Terry worked as the Inventory Control Manager at Mega Motorsports in West Plains for a number of years. Big laughs, big stories, big heart. Terry was the guy that wanted to fill the room with laughter and joy. His stories were fun, sometimes a stretch, but if he got you to smile it was a job well done. His laughter was recognizable from a mile away. His love for his sons and granddaughter was so strong and true. He couldn't go a second without bringing up his little Gracie and bragging about his boys. We can hear you now Terry, in Heaven, making all the Angels laugh and sing with joy.
He is survived by his former wife and best friend, Freeda Von Allmen; his two sons, Lee Von Allmen and wife, Claire and Lucas Von Allmen, all of Springfield, Missouri; his granddaughter, Gracie; his father, Leon Von Allmen, Koshkonong, Missouri; one sister, Renea Von Allmen Alsup and husband, Brent, Rover, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
His mother and nephew, Brody River, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Jolliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jolliff Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020