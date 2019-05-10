Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadors Funeral Home
Republic, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
Republic, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Severson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Severson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Severson Obituary
Terry Severson

Billings - Terry Severson, age 77, of Billings Missouri, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home, with his wife by his side. He was born November 28, 1941, to Arthur and Gladys (McKee) Severson.

On September 28, 1963, Terry married Judy Jo Cahill. From this union, there were two children. Terry retired from Solo, after thirty-two years of service and was a member of the IBEW electrical union for over fifty years. He was a very hard worker, who enjoyed life. His main loves, other than his wife, was spending time with his grandchildren and being on his tractor, often both at the same time.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 55 years; his son, Tim (Jennifer) Severson; daughter, Amy (Kenny) Rosa; three grandchildren, Henry, Gwendolyn, Jaxon, and a special friend, his dog, Dusty.

Visitation will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. Online condolences may be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now