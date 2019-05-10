|
Terry Severson
Billings - Terry Severson, age 77, of Billings Missouri, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home, with his wife by his side. He was born November 28, 1941, to Arthur and Gladys (McKee) Severson.
On September 28, 1963, Terry married Judy Jo Cahill. From this union, there were two children. Terry retired from Solo, after thirty-two years of service and was a member of the IBEW electrical union for over fifty years. He was a very hard worker, who enjoyed life. His main loves, other than his wife, was spending time with his grandchildren and being on his tractor, often both at the same time.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by Judy, his wife of 55 years; his son, Tim (Jennifer) Severson; daughter, Amy (Kenny) Rosa; three grandchildren, Henry, Gwendolyn, Jaxon, and a special friend, his dog, Dusty.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. Online condolences may be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 10, 2019