Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
(417) 866-5012
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookline Cemetery
Resources
Terry Shadwell Obituary
Terry Shadwell

Springfield - Terry Eugene Shadwell, 58, of Springfield, MO passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident on July 4th. He was born in Springfield, MO on Thursday, November 17, 1960 to Augusta Jean Gastineau and Floyd Gene Shadwell.

Terry had been a truck driver since the age of 21, most recently working for UPS. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with friends and family. Terry was a member of the Teamsters Local #245.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Terry is survived by his parents, one brother Danny Hurtado, Jr. of Rogersville, MO and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Highway EE Springfield, MO. Graveside services will be held at the Brookline Cemetery on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10 AM. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172-1776. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
