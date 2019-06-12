Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Tharin Duane Cowan Obituary
Tharin Duane Cowan

Branson - Tharin Duane Cowan lost his battle with cancer on June 6, 2019. Tharin was born January 2, 1984 in Springfield, MO. He graduated from Clever High School in 2002. Tharin attended Barton County Community College, University of Colorado and Houston University as a cheerleader. He studied business administration, but his passion for gymnastics lead him to a career coaching and judging USA Gymnastics.

Tharin is survived his loving partner Cory Pichoff of Branson, MO; his father Roger (Paula) Cowan of Republic, MO; his mother Deborah Cowan of Marionville, MO; Grandparents Cal and Janice Cowan of Clever, MO; Steve Crossman of Coventry, RI; Marcy Crossman of Inverness, FL; brother Jason (Heather) Cowan, nephew Nathaniel Cowan, niece Jayden Cowan of Meridian, ID; sister Krystle Patton, nieces Kassie and Madison Patton of Marionville, MO and his faithful dog Gia.

A Celebration of Tharin's life will begin with visitation from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday June 14, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, with services to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in the News-Leader on June 12, 2019
