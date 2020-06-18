Thelma B. (Cornell) Morris Wheatley of Butler, Missouri, departed this earth on June 13, 2020, at the age of 105 years. She was born March 18, 1915, near Ballard, Mo, to Hal and Edith (Hughes) Cornell. She was the oldest of seven children who grew up in the Ballard and Passaic areas. Thelma often told of walking two miles to one school the Cornell children attended when they were younger, and then riding the mare named Nell to school when a bit older. Just before starting high school, Thelma's father asked to wait a year before going so that she could stay home and help her mother with the house and the other children. She did so, and the following year she started high school. In 1933, she graduated from Butler High School. Academically she was one of the top three graduates of the Class of 1933.
On March 18, 1934, she married Roy O. Morris of Butler. They had two children: first a daughter Sue Ellen, and then four years later a son, Jimmy LeRoy. Roy O. Morris passed away December 31, 1985, after 52 years of marriage. In 1988 Thelma then married Roy Wheatley of Butler, a friend since their childhoods. They had 10 years together before his death in 1998.
A love of politics and of her country prompted Thelma to be involved with the Democratic Party her entire life. She was a founding member of the Bates County chapter of the Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs in 1972.
From 1952-1980, she worked in retail sales in Butler, first at the Firestone Store, then at Levy's Mercantile. When she became convinced of the quality of Amway products, particularly the vitamin supplements, she became a distributor. Eventually she advanced to the esteemed designation of Ruby Direct Distributor.
Thelma Berniece (Cornell) Morris Wheatley was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister, and both her husbands Also preceding her was her son, Jim L. Morris, and 3 grandsons: Bill Lockard, Reid Worley, and Jimmy C. Morris. Survivors include daughter Sue Lockard of Butler, Mo., daughter-in-law Lurenda "Rendy" Morris, of Springfield, Mo., sister Ruby Cornell of Independence, Mo. Surviving grandsons are Alan Lockard (Christy) of Butler, Dwayne Lockard (Lona) of Butler, and Bryan Morris (Amy) of Springfield. Also surviving are 23 Great-Grandchildren and 15 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
The family requests contributions to the Ohio Street United Methodist Church in Butler, Mo.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, from 10-11 AM, prior to services. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 AM at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Internment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Mo. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
On March 18, 1934, she married Roy O. Morris of Butler. They had two children: first a daughter Sue Ellen, and then four years later a son, Jimmy LeRoy. Roy O. Morris passed away December 31, 1985, after 52 years of marriage. In 1988 Thelma then married Roy Wheatley of Butler, a friend since their childhoods. They had 10 years together before his death in 1998.
A love of politics and of her country prompted Thelma to be involved with the Democratic Party her entire life. She was a founding member of the Bates County chapter of the Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs in 1972.
From 1952-1980, she worked in retail sales in Butler, first at the Firestone Store, then at Levy's Mercantile. When she became convinced of the quality of Amway products, particularly the vitamin supplements, she became a distributor. Eventually she advanced to the esteemed designation of Ruby Direct Distributor.
Thelma Berniece (Cornell) Morris Wheatley was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister, and both her husbands Also preceding her was her son, Jim L. Morris, and 3 grandsons: Bill Lockard, Reid Worley, and Jimmy C. Morris. Survivors include daughter Sue Lockard of Butler, Mo., daughter-in-law Lurenda "Rendy" Morris, of Springfield, Mo., sister Ruby Cornell of Independence, Mo. Surviving grandsons are Alan Lockard (Christy) of Butler, Dwayne Lockard (Lona) of Butler, and Bryan Morris (Amy) of Springfield. Also surviving are 23 Great-Grandchildren and 15 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
The family requests contributions to the Ohio Street United Methodist Church in Butler, Mo.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, from 10-11 AM, prior to services. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 AM at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Internment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Mo. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.