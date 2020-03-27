|
Thelma Dorrell
Republic - Thelma Faye (Blades) Dorrell was born February 15, 1927, to James LeRoy and Malissa Jane (Mooneyham) Blades. She arrived at her much-anticipated heavenly home March 26, 2020, at age 93.Thelma was the sixth of seven children born to Roy and Lissa, and was born at home and raised on the family farm west of Republic. She attended St. Elmo Elementary School and graduated from Republic High School in 1945.During high school summers, Thelma worked at the Wood Garment Factory in Republic, and at the Springfield Garment Factory after graduation. After falling in love at first sight, Thelma became engaged to Leon Dorrell. Following a 3-year engagement, while he was in the army during World War II, they were married on May 22, 1947, which was also her parents' wedding anniversary. They bought an 80-acre farm next door to where Thelma was born and raised. After living there for 45 years, they sold the farm and moved to Republic into a new home built by their son-in-law. Thelma became a full-time mother when her children were born. Once both children were in school, she went to work for the Republic School System in the cafeteria as a cook and retired 24 years later as the Food Service Director there. She was a wonderful cook and hostess extraordinaire. Thelma was a woman of faith, becoming a Christian as a 9-year-old girl. She was a member of the Springfield First Free Will Baptist Church where she faithfully attended the last 37 years and enjoyed singing in the choir and in a ladies' duet and trio. Over the years she taught children's Sunday School classes and was known as a real prayer warrior. She loved her church and church family. With faith as the cornerstone of her life, Thelma was unflappable upon receiving a stage 4 cancer diagnosis. Having a "better place" awaiting her, she felt whether here or there, it was a win either way. She was as tough as nails, never complaining, insisting every day was a good day. Her cup remained half full, with much to be thankful for. Leon and Thelma were married 53 years before Leon's death in 2000. Also, preceding Thelma in death were her parents Roy and Lissa Blades, sisters Clara Parker, Cleo Batson, Dorothy Swinney and brothers Wayne, Drextle, and Jimmie Blades.
Thelma is survived by her children, Lyndle (Karen) Dorrell, Lynette (Vernon) Chastain, grandson Jeremy "JJ" (Ali) Dorrell, sister-in-law Madge Blades, nieces and nephews, extended family, church family, cherished neighbors and friends.
Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Preferred Hospice nurses Kim Parks and Melissa McCarty-Clark, Thelma's special angels who extended tender loving care over the past 2½ years.
Due to the recent Civil Emergency Order banning gatherings of more than 10 people, a private graveside service and burial for the immediate family will be held at this time. She will be laid to rest by her husband in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic. When the current health crisis has passed, the family will host a celebration of life honoring Thelma. Although she is beyond the reach or our arms, she will always be within the embrace of our never-ending love. Not gone. . .only gone ahead. . . Online condolences may be made at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020