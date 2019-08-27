|
Thelma Lee Wissinger
Murfreesboro - Thelma Lee Lindsay Wissinger was born December 24, 1938 at Orla, MO to Durward and Grace Lindsay. After a long battle with cancer, she passed from this life to her eternal home on August 25, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN at the age of 80 years.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband George Daniel Wissinger, and her brother, Dwayne Lindsay. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Jeffrey of Kansas City, MO, Janet Crouch (Jim) of Irving, TX, and Julie Stephens (Tracy) of College Grove, TN; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 sister-in-law, Veta King; 1 brother-in-law, John Wissinger (Janice); along with many nephews, nieces, and many beloved friends.
She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1956. She was baptized into Christ at the Church of Christ on Hayes Street in Lebanon, MO. On February 19, 1960, she married the love of her life, Dan Wissinger. They moved to Springfield, MO to make their home. She stayed at home to raise her children and later took a job at Penny Power and was the top salesperson most weeks. She worked at Penny Power for 20 years.
Thelma was known for her outgoing personality, love for people, her sense of humor, her kindness to everyone, and her talent for cooking, crafting, and decorating. She was an avid reader of scripture and lived in committed service to her Lord Jesus Christ. She will be greatly missed by the family she loved so much and her friends.
Services for Thelma will be at 11:00 am Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with interment following at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the funeral.
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019