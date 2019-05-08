|
Thelma R. Koscak
Springfield - Thelma R. (Brock ) Koscak, age 89, Springfield passed away Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Mercy Hospital .
Thelma was born in Portageville, Mo on March 28, 1930 to Crit Brock and Hattie Brock. She was united in marriage to Peter Koscak on June 15, 1957 in Flint Michigan. Thelma worked in banking for many years. She and Peter are members of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of sixty one years, Peter Koscak; one sister, Barbara Craft; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Crit and Hattie Brock; and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends 11:30 am- 12:30 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Thelma's life will be held Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 12:30 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home - South Springfield 441 West Battlefield Springfield, Missouri 65807, with burial to follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri . Memorial donations may be made in Thelma's name to Macedonia Baptist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on May 8, 2019