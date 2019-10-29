Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Theresa Ann Provow

Theresa Ann Provow Obituary
Theresa Ann Provow

Springfield, Missouri - Theresa Provow, Springfield, traveled to be with her youngest daughter on Sunday October 27, 2019. Born in Springfield to Henry Matthew and Neoma Theresa (nee Terry) Lane on November 11, 1946, Theresa lived her life in Springfield.

As a young girl Theresa enjoyed showing horses at rodeos throughout southern Missouri. A graduate of Hillcrest High School in 1964, Theresa met her future husband Olen while working at a local hamburger drive-in. Olen Provow, a former marine from West Plains, MO was immediately smitten and made it official on March 6, 1965. Two daughters followed, Kimberly Ann, and Kelly Jean. Theresa enjoyed nothing more than her family and spent many Independence days and Christmas Holidays cooking and quilting with her large extended family. Later in life Theresa enjoyed pursuing quilting at the competition level and entered many quilts into the Springfield Greene County fair. Theresa also enjoyed working in her garden, canning her tomatoes and green beans and cheering her husband and children and later grandchildren on the softball field.

Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Matthew and her youngest daughter Kelly Jean.

Theresa is survived by her husband of 54 years, Olen, her oldest daughter Kimberly and husband Ian who reside in CA. She is also survived by four beautiful grandchildren Dustin, Ryan, Ashleigh and Wyatt, as well as one greatgrandson, Atticus.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO 65804). The family has requested a private burial in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.

We love you Mom and Grandma. Never has anyone been so easy to forgive and love us unconditionally. Say hello to Kelly for us.

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
