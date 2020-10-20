Theresa Socha

Theresa SochaSaddlebrook - Theresa Joan Socha, 58, went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020 in Springfield, MO. She was married to Michael Alan Socha and they shared 38 wonderful years together. Born on December 9, 1961, in Omaha, NE. She was the daughter of Charles and Mary Burke, and sister to Daniel, Mike, Jon, Carol, and Mary. Terri was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend to many.Terri is survived by her husband, Michael Socha, and her children; Matthew, Meghan, and Mollee.She wholeheartedly loved Jesus Christ and it showed in the many ways she served others sacrificially. She always looked to meet a need and did so with a cheerful heart. She had many loves: nature, gardening, traveling, birds, and her church family at James River. Her greatest love was always her family, who she faithfully loved and served. Terri had the most magnetic laugh and smile. She had the kindest heart and was the greatest encourager. Her hugs and touch were always warm and comforting. She was truly a light to everyone that knew her. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM, will services at 11 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the James River Church, West Campus, Springfield.