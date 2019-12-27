Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tie & Timber Beer Company
Springfield, MO
Therese Ann "Terri" Anzalone

Therese Ann "Terri" Anzalone Obituary
Therese Ann "Terri" Anzalone

Springfield - It is with great sadness that the family of Therese Ann Anzalone, known to her friends as Terri, announces her passing on December 22, 2019 at the age of 61 following a seven year battle against cancer.

Terri will be forever remembered by her husband of 41 years, Chris and her children Karen (Tyrone) Frank, Randal "RJ" (Allie), Matthew and Nicole, her three grandchildren Declan, Austin and Lincoln Frank, and her brothers James "Mark" (Collett), Greg, Brad and Jeff (Yun) Nienhaus.

Terri will also be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Terri was predeceased by her father James and mother Quetta "Tommie".

There will be a celebration of Terri's life on Sunday, January 5th from 1 to 4pm at Tie & Timber Beer Company in Springfield, MO. T&T is kid and dog friendly. Food and drinks will be served.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
