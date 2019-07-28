Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
4800 E. Eastmoor
Springfield, MO
Thomas Allen Haase


1951 - 2019
Springfield - Thomas A. "Tom" Haase, age 67, passed away on July 15. He was born August 22, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri to Daniel and Virginia Haase. He grew up in El Dorado Springs, Missouri and graduated from El Dorado Springs High School in 1969. He went on to graduate from what was then Southwest Missouri State University with a business degree in 1974.

Tom lived in Hawaii for 10 years after college. He returned to the Ozarks in the early 1980s and made a life in Springfield. He worked as a real estate agent and owned a tanning salon and several residential rental properties. He married Annell Wilson in 1996.

Tom enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, playing golf, cribbage, poker and chess, spending time with family, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, reading and cooking.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel. He is survived by his mother Virginia, his brother, Rick, his ex-wife, Annell Wilson, two nephews, Brent and Chris and their wives Abilyn and Melissa, two great-nephews, Daniel and Ben and a great-niece, Lauren, and three great-great nieces and one great-great nephew, as well as an aunt, Lola McGuire, and many cousins, friends and business acquaintances.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn North Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Tom's life at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at 4800 E. Eastmoor, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019
