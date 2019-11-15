|
|
Thomas Charles Kripner II
Thomas Charles Kripner II, suddenly at 39 years of age. He was a loving, silly and adventurous father to daughters Isabella Kripner and Piper Blevins, son of Sandy Frizzell and of the late Thomas Charles Kripner (Tammy), loving brother to Cara Chearo (George), Denis Bystrom and Candice Tyler, loving, Godfather to Danny Gill, Nephew and Uncle to many as well as many close friends who loved him. He had a heart of gold, a smirk to win you over and a beautiful mind and soul. He loved music and often dedicated songs to his friends, he also had a huge passion for nature and being outdoors.
Visitation on Monday, November 18th @ 4:30pm and service at 5pm at
Skyline Church 949 MO-165, Branson, MO 65616 - (417) 334-6729
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019