Thomas Charles Stromberg
Thomas Charles Stromberg

Springfield - Thomas Charles Stromberg (TC), 75, passed away on Friday, September 25th in Springfield MO.

A memorial service will be held at All Saints Angelican Church 2751 E Galloway St, Springfield, MO at 11:00 am Saturday, October 3rd.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1944. He attended Edmonston High School and graduated in 1962. He then served in the Navy for 6 years, was attached to the Marines as a medic, and served two tours in Vietnam. After his service he resided in California and continued his education at La Salle Extension University and got his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Finance in 1972. Later, in 1994, he moved to Springfield MO.

He enjoyed watching football and had a passion for coaching. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; brother and his spouse, James and Carol; sister and her spouse Ellen and Truman; children David, Jimmy, Julie, Paul and Tracy; 8 grandchildren Connor, John, Catie, Corey, Evan, Andrew, Avery and Christopher; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father James and Mary, and twin brother Francis.

Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
