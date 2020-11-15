1/
Thomas Edward Wyant
Thomas Edward Wyant

Springfield - Thomas Edward Wyant, age 56, died on November 8, 2020 as a victim of the coronavirus. Tom loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, exploring, or just walking in the woods. He was limited these last few years due to the ravages of diabetes. He is now walking free and easy in heaven.

He will be sorely missed by friends and family. Tom is survived by a brother, Michael of Springfield, his wife Sheila, two children, Brandon and Brianna, daughter-in-law, Jessica, his grandchildren Arianna and Drayden, and his best buddy Cianna, a rescue dog that came to us several years ago.

Due to our current circumstances, there will not be a formal service or visitation. A family ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
