Thomas Enoch Ferrell, III
Springfield - Thomas Enoch Ferrell III, 74, a native of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cox Hospital South surrounded by family. Tom was born on July 6, 1944 to Dr. Thomas Enoch Ferrell Jr. and Mrs. Wilberta Kaemper Ferrell who preceded him.
Tom graduated from Parkview High School Springfield, Missouri. After first attending Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, he later transferred and graduated from Drury University, Springfield, Missouri. Tom served in the Coast Guard in Montauk, New York and the country of Libya. He loved Table Rock Lake and spent many happy times fishing, boating and water-skiing (even barefoot) there. He also had a love of planes and flying. He studied all kinds of planes, became a pilot and spent countless hours flying family and friends on sightseeing trips. Tom worked in the banking industry and for several years lived on and operated the family farm, moving back to town to oversee the care of his mother. Tom is survived by his two sisters, Linda Ferrell Fowler and Diana Ferrell Galli and by his brother-in-law W. Thomas Fowler Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with burial following on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019