The Rev. Dr. Thomas Holgate Cavicchia
Springfield - The Reverend Dr. Thomas Holgate Cavicchia died peacefully on May 27, 2020 at his home in Springfield, Missouri. He was born to Dominic Angelo and Marion Daid Holgate Cavicchia on April 29, 1929 in Newark, New Jersey. He was educated in Newark public schools and received a BA degree from Bloomfield College. He earned a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctorate of Ministry degree from McCormick Theological Seminary. Ordained by Newark Presbytery in June, 1954, he spent the next eight years as pastor of the Ironton and Annapolis Presbyterian churches in Iron County, Missouri. In 1961, he married Edith Walker. Their son, Thomas Dominic, was born in 1962, a few weeks before Dr. Cavicchia accepted the call of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon, Missouri. A daughter, Janine Anne, was born in 1963. Edith died in 1964. In 1965, Dr. Cavicchia married Karen Delight Stockton. He moved to Springfield, Missouri, with his family in 1971 when he was called as Executive Presbyter of John Calvin Presbytery. He served in this capacity until his retirement in 1994. In 1979, the Cavicchias welcomed into their family Rebeca Paz Rollano of Cochabamba, Bolivia. Throughout his career and following his retirement, Dr. Cavicchia was involved in church polity and leadership in Presbytery and General Assembly at the regional and national levels. He also was actively involved in volunteer service in his local communities. His involvements include with the Boy Scout Council, Heart Fund, and numerous park and camp programs. He held all offices in both the Mt. Vernon Rotary Club and PTA. After his retirement, his volunteer activities included fundraising for the American Heart Association, teaching an adult literacy program, and delivering Meals on Wheels. Dr. Cavicchia had a lifelong interest in the study of history and cultures. His travels took him to every state of the Union and to all six inhabited continents. Of particular interest were his visits to Christian churches in India, Nepal, and China. A highlight of his travels was, just for fun, a two week safari to wildlife refuges in Kenya and Tanzania with his wife, Karen, who shares his passion for traveling and accompanied him on many wonderful adventures. He was an avid trout fisherman and enjoyed many seasons of fly fishing in Missouri rivers and the Colorado mountains with son Tom. In 1994, Princeton Theological Seminary honored Dr. Cavicchia with its Distinguished Alumnus Award for his 23 years of administrative service to the Presbyterian Church. A year later, John Calvin Presbytery awarded him the status of Executive Presbyter Emeritus. In addition to his first wife, Dr. Cavicchia was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John (Doris) Cavicchia, and sister Judith (W. Robb) Kell. He is survived by his wife, Karen, son Tom (Barbara), daughters Rebeca Paz (Steve Cassou) and Janine Cavicchia; three grandchildren, Dominic (Cecily Cecil) Cavicchia, and Caroline and Lauren Cassou; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family is grateful to his devoted caregivers over the past three and a half years: Alan, Karen, Dakota, Georgia, Emily, Veronica, Katia, Maranda and Jenny, as well as the Integrity Hospice team for their care and comfort the past two months: Kristyn, Carolyn, Doris and Jeff. A Celebration of Life will be held in Springfield, MO and one in Williamsburg, OH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Integrity Hospice or Trinity Presbyterian Church in Springfield, or First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. Online condolences can be made at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in News-Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.