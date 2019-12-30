|
Thomas Lewis Hancock
Thomas Lewis Hancock passed away December 27, 2019. Tom was born on January 24, 1945 in Springfield, Missouri to John and Lena Hancock. Tom was kind and generous; a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, employer, and friend.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Dianna Strother. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary; daughter, Laura (George) Postma; son, Thomas (Thesha) Hancock; grandchildren, Amanda, Jeremiah, Isabella, Eli, and Zane; brothers, Jimmy (Janice) and Donnie (Dianna); sisters Nora (Steve) and Marilyn (James).
Visitation services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Tom's name to Campbell United Methodist Church or Hamlin Baptist Church and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020