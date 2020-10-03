Thomas "Tom" McIntosh
Springfield - Thomas Dean McIntosh, 75, of Springfield passed away Thursday, October 1st, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born October 11th, 1944 in Bradleyville Missouri, the son of Nim and Lennie (Humbyrd) McIntosh. He was known to everyone as Tom or Tommy. Tom was one of eight sons and worked with his dad and brothers drilling water wells in Taney, Douglas, and surround counties, during the 60's and 70's. He lived most of his younger life in the Bradleyville and Forsyth areas and was a graduate of Forsyth High School Class of 1962. On August 17, 1963 he married Darlene Stout. They were married for 57 years. After Tom and Darlene were married, they lived in the Taneyville area, where he continued to drill water wells. Later, they moved to Springfield where he worked at Zenith, M&R Appliance, JC Penney, and Paul Mueller. In 1976 he was hired at Kraft Foods, in Springfield, Missouri and worked as an electrician for 25 years. In 1999 he retired to enjoy being with wife, family and friends. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Nim and Lennie (Humbyrd) McIntosh, five brothers: Richard, Bobby Joe, Paul, Ralph, Charlie, five sisters: Geraldine, Goldie, Vivian, Roberta and Janice. Tom is survived by his wife Darlene of the home; Two children: Lynette Pickett and husband Gegatie, Julie Gerzen and husband John; four grandchildren: Joshuaw Pickett, Jessica McNichols and husband Michael, Megan Gerzen, and Alex Gerzen; one great grandchild: Drew McNichols; two brothers: Robert of Springfield, and Ted of Kansas, and one sister: Donna (McIntosh) Bilyeu of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tom was a member of South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri. He loved learning and tinkering with new things, camping, being on the lake, going to blue grass festivals, playing his banjo, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Dale Earnhardt Sr. race, taking road trips in his sports car, and connecting with people on his Facebook page. Most important to him, was his family. Tom will be remembered and missed. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield Missouri. The funeral service will be Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home chapel, with Barbara Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Helphrey Cemetery in Taneyville, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.walnutlawnfuneralhome.com
.