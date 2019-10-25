|
|
Thomas S. Kinsey
Springfield - Thomas S. Kinsey, 91, of Springfield, died, peacefully Thursday morning, 24 October 2019, after a long illness.
Mr. Kinsey was born 11 May 1928, in Lawton, Kansas; one of four sons born to Ord and Mae Pilcher Kinsey. Tom married his childhood sweetheart, Uarda "Lee" Wahlborg in Bolivar on 03 April 1951. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952, and was stationed in Virginia. After his discharge, with the GI bill, he completed his education with a Bachelor's degree in art education from MSU and a Master's degree in Administration, from the University of Missouri. His entire teaching career was spent in Springfield, Missouri, beginning with eleven years teaching art at Central High School. From there, he moved to Greenwood Laboratory school at MSU (he saw MSU through many of its name changes). There he taught art (K-12), college art education, and supervised student teachers. His final seven years of teaching were spent on campus, teaching art history, education classes, supervising student teachers, and working with the SOAR program, with entering freshmen. He retired in 1993 as an Associate Professor.
Although an academician, Tom always made room for his family, gardening, river fishing with his mom and brothers, and, most of all, creating his own art. He was a sculptor--welded steel, wood, clay, found Missouri rocks, and even a discarded slate from his days at Central high school. He was also a painter and printmaker, working in many mediums. He exhibited extensively and won many local and regional awards. His art work is in many private and public collections, including the Springfield Art Museum.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lee; two daughters, Roxanne Kinsey Darby (David) of Kissee Mills, Missouri; Joy D. Fothergill (Kevin) of Burnsville, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Bill Darby (Melissa), Dustin Fothergill (Kim), Danielle Fothergill, and Seth Darby; one great-grandson, Camden Darby; one brother, Don Kinsey of St. Louis, Missouri; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kim, his parents and two brothers, Woodrow Kinsey, and Max Kinsey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tom Kinsey Art Education Scholarship Fund, at MSU, the Unitarian-Universalist Church, or Seasons Hospice, all of Springfield.
A memorial service at the Unitarian-Universalist Church, Springfield, will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 25, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020