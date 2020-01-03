|
Thomas S. Kinsey
Springfield - A Celebration of Life service for Thomas S. Kinsey, who died on October 24, 2019, will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 2434 East Battlefield, Springfield, Missouri. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., preceding the service. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tom Kinsey Art Education Scholarship Fund at MSU; the Unitarian-Universalist Church; or Seasons Hospice, all of Springfield, Missouri.
Mr. Kinsey was born May 11, 1928, in Lawton, Kansas; one of five children born to Ord and Mae Pilcher Kinsey. Tom married his childhood sweetheart, Uarda "Lee" Wahlborg in Bolivar, April 03, 1951. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952.
He was a sculptor in welded steel, wood, and clay. He was also a painter and printmaker, working in many mediums. He exhibited extensively and won many local and regional awards. His art work is in many private and public collections, including the Springfield Art Museum.
He completed a Bachelor's degree in art education at MSU and earned a Master's degree in administration from the University of Missouri. His entire teaching career was spent in Springfield, Missouri, at Central High School; Greenwood Laboratory School; and MSU. He retired from MSU in 1993 as a Professor Emeritus.
