Services
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenfield Cemetery
Greenfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thora Frieze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thora Almona (Killingsworth) Frieze


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thora Almona (Killingsworth) Frieze Obituary
Thora Almona (Killingsworth) Frieze

Springfield - Thora Almona (Killingsworth) Frieze, 98, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Springfield, MO, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, MO. Thora was born in Greenfield, MO on November 20, 1920, to the late Elsie (Boyd) and Olind Killingsworth. She was a MSU Bears fan, enjoyed playing bridge, and was an avid golfer. She was also an active member of Southland Christian Church in Springfield, MO. On April 3, 1946 she married Joe Frieze who preceded her in death on September 17, 1970. She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lise Ann; sister, Thelma Rountree. She is survived by: brother, Calvin Killingsworth of Tarrens Park, Australia; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to First Christian Church of Augusta, KS or Southland Christian Church of Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now