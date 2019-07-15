|
Thora Almona (Killingsworth) Frieze
Springfield - Thora Almona (Killingsworth) Frieze, 98, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Springfield, MO, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, MO. Thora was born in Greenfield, MO on November 20, 1920, to the late Elsie (Boyd) and Olind Killingsworth. She was a MSU Bears fan, enjoyed playing bridge, and was an avid golfer. She was also an active member of Southland Christian Church in Springfield, MO. On April 3, 1946 she married Joe Frieze who preceded her in death on September 17, 1970. She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lise Ann; sister, Thelma Rountree. She is survived by: brother, Calvin Killingsworth of Tarrens Park, Australia; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to First Christian Church of Augusta, KS or Southland Christian Church of Springfield, MO.
